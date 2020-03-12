ST MARYS — Straub Brewery's Tap Room hospitality team established some enjoyable and unique events that customers can experience at the Visitor Center and Tap Room in 2020, and they're excited announce the "Month of Giving."
"Giving back to our communities has always been part of the brewery's mission," said Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations Cathy Lenze. "The community has supported the brewery over generations, and this is a special opportunity to highlight and celebrate those individuals, groups and organizations who invest countless hours in charity."
In the month of March, the Tap Room will be an outlet for customers wanting to donate to several charities and organizations, showing support for dedicated volunteers. There will also be food and drink specials, and a $100 gift basket-prize from Straub.
The Month of Giving started with proceeds from March 2-7 being given to the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys. Executive Director Joe Jacob was a guest at the Tap Room and educated people on all of the club's great services for youth.
Donations from March 9-14 will go to the Elk County Humane Society. Cash donations, dog food or items are welcome. Donations made between March 16-21 will go to Elk County Veterans Affairs.
Throughout the rest of March, donations will be split between five Elk County Emergency Management agencies.
"We are tremendously appreciative of all the hard work and effort first responders in our communities do to keep us safe," said Lenze.
Guests from area organizations like Elkland Search and Rescue and the Elk County and St. Marys ambulance services will visit the tap room from 6-8 p.m. each day from March 23-31.