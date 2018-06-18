RIDGWAY — Everybody loves strawberries, whether they’re plain or whipped or dipped, and a local festival celebrates that.
All of Elk County and beyond is invited to the Elk County Historical Society’s Strawberry Festival again this year, an event during which the community gathers to celebrate one of its favorite fruits, along with the fellowship that the festival creates.
Strawberries are a fruit for just about everyone, since they can be enjoyed by the handful or on a dessert or even a summer salad. The festival offers large strawberry shortcakes, chocolate-dipped and milk-topped strawberries, along with a strawberry-themed picnic package to be raffled.
ECHS volunteer Nancy Peterson said this festival has been around for about 15 years, and is the organization’s major fundraiser.
The festival is held in June, since that is the primary month for tasty strawberries, Peterson said. The “peak season” for them is typically April through June.
Following rhubarb, strawberries are the first fruit to ripen in spring and early summer, according to www.thespruceeats.com. Most are grown in California or Florida, where the growing season runs from January through November.
Each year, organizers try to bring in as many community vendors and volunteers as possible, to offer things like kids’ games, face painting and sand art to the public. There will be a raffle, live Jazz music, and performances by Cheer Xplosion, a Ridgway YMCA program.
There will also be demonstrations by Officer Nando of the St. Marys Police Department K9 Unit. The Ridgeway Fire Department will be have a fire truck for youngsters to enjoy, Peterson said, and the Ridgway Ambulance Corporation will be in attendance.
The ECHS keeps its doors open through memberships and grant money, so fundraisers like these are essential to help with costs.
The ECHS was initiated in 1964, and has since expanded to include many efforts. The Robinson Museum displays thousands of historical pieces, including Victorian clothing, archive photographs and documents, going back nearly two hundred years in Elk County history. The museum has a book and gift shop and genealogy research room as well, according to the ECHS website.
“We like to keep the history alive, so that future generations know what it was like 100 or even 50 years ago, so they can understand how we came to be here,” Peterson said. “(We are) preserving the past for the future generations.”
The Society, located at 109 Center Street in Ridgway, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday of this week in preparation for the festival.
The Strawberry Festival will begin at 4:30 p.m. at St. Leo’s Magnus Church, located at 111 Depot Street in Ridgway.
For more information, visit www.elkcountyhistoricalsociety.org or the Facebook page.
