RIDGWAY — Elk County strawberry lovers will gather at St. Leo Magnus Church Friday, enjoying pies, games, family and fellowship.
The annual Strawberry Festival, hosted by the Elk County Historical Society on Depot Street, will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday.
Nancy Peterson of the ECHS said the event has been passed down to different volunteers for 15-20 years.
On average, the festival attracts about 250 people, Peterson said, depending on the weather. Each year, they try to offer five to 10 arts and crafts vendors, and the Ridgway Fire Department brings fire trucks for children to explore. A K9 officer from the St. Marys Police Department also attends.
“The kids always really love that,” Peterson said.
A corner with sand art and face painting is also available for youth.
Plans for a historical society in Ridgway came about in 1964. It has grown considerably since its first donation, now housing more than 10,000 items and keeping local history alive, according to the ECHS website. The organization plans educational events and programs, while working with area schools to plan field trips.
“This is our major fundraiser, and a family-oriented event,” she said. “It’s to keep our doors open, and pay for the bills, maintenance and upkeep of our building.”
The ECHS is hoping to host another event in the fall — a cemetery walk, Peterson said. Participants will be taken on a tour of different grave sites and will meet people from the area.
For more information, visit the ECHS or annual Strawberry Festival Facebook page or www.elkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.