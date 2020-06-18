RIDGWAY — The infamous Strawberry Festival that takes place in Ridgway each June will have a different set of guidelines this year.
Nancy Peterson with the Elk County Historical Society said this is their biggest fundraiser, and they debated on whether or not to hold it, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival will begin at 4:30 p.m., and will be held outdoors in the St. Leo’s parking lot, rather than inside the social hall, she said.
This year, there will not be any musical entertainment, Peterson said. There also will not be any hotdogs or hamburgers or games and entertainment for children.
The festival will, of course, offer its homemade strawberry shortcakes, utilizing local ingredients from area businesses, Peterson says. The homemade biscuits will be provided by Katering by Kate of Ridgway, and strawberries and other supplies by Elk County Foods.
All food will be taken to go, Peterson adds. There will be no dine-in option.
Last year, volunteers sold approximately 300 shortcakes, she said, and they are aiming for a higher number this time around.
The Elk County Historical Society, which reopened June 1, has been fortunate in that it has not been greatly financially impacted by coronavirus, Peterson said.
“We are lucky enough that our yearly membership dues have sustained us,” she said. “People have been very supportive of us financially.”
Not only does the Strawberry Festival spread awareness of the historical society’s efforts, but it’s a social event the town enjoys, Peterson said.
“Everything has been cancelled,” she said. “If anything, it gets people out and gives them something to do.”
The historical society is also participating in Ridgway’s community-wide yard sale Saturday, Peterson notes.
For more information, visit www.elkcountyhistoricalsociety.org or the Facebook page.