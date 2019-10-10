DuBOIS — The first phase of the replacement of street lights on West Long Avenue between High and Brady streets in downtown DuBois is nearly complete, according to DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We have a few lights that we have to take out but the new lights are installed and they look beautiful,” said Suplizio. “For anyone who has not seen them at night, they shed so much more light. They look really nice. Hopefully, we’ll be able to decorate those now for Christmas time.”
Suplizio said the city has also been asked about the brick in the sidewalk.
“Those will be coming out in the springtime, and we hope to replace that with stamped concrete, but that will not happen this year,” said Suplizio. “That will be the next phase of this project.”
“What we wanted to do was make sure we got the old lights down, the new lights erected and working,” said Suplizio. “And we’re pleased to announce that that has been done.”
Suplizio acknowledged Hallstrom-Clark Electric for its assistance on the project, in addition to the city’s public works crew, who worked to complete the project with little downtime.
“The lights weren’t out for very long,” said Suplizio.