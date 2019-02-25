LUTHERSBURG — Multiple fire departments from Clearfield and Jefferson counties responded to a structure fire Saturday night in Brady Township, according to township fire Chief Russell Perks. A family of four and their pets are displaced as a result of the fire.
Firefighters responded at 9:33 p.m. to the reported structure fire at a home located on Helvetia Road in Clearfield County, said Perks.
Upon arrival, firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which started in the kitchen, said Perks. The fire, however, spread within the walls and reached the second floor, but firefighters were able to put out those flames quickly as well.
“Everything went very well on the call. Everybody did a great job,” said Perks, noting that approximately 1,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.
Only two people from the family of four were home at the time of the fire. Perks said the husband was home and bathing his child when he heard the smoke detectors sound.
“He and the child were able to escape safely,” said Perks, noting that the father, who shut the door on his way out of the home, stopped the fire from being worse than it was.
The firefighters were able to locate two family dogs, who also escaped outside. Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s cat, Perks said.
Though he does not have a damage estimate at this time, there was extensive damage to the kitchen and upstairs area, Perks said.
“It is definitely unlivable at this time. There is extensive heat and water damage to the two-story home,” he said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with accommodations.
The fire is under investigation by the fire department and state police fire marshal. It is not believed to be of suspicious origin, Perks said.
Firefighters were at the scene until after midnight. Other fire departments assisting included Sykesville in Jefferson County, Rockton, DuBois 75, and Station 36 in Sandy Township.
