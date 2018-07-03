DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ben Blakley said fireworks set off by the owners were the apparent cause of a structure fire to which the department responded 10:10 p.m. Sunday.
“When we got there, heavy smoke was showing from the garage,” said Blakley, noting that the fire started on the outside of the garage attached to a bi-level home at 201 W. Logan Ave.
“There was a retaining wall outside, the garage and a 6-inch gap between the retaining wall and garage,” Blakley said. “A bottle rocket landed between the two and no one saw it. It burnt through the siding and in the wall and went into the garage. It spread up the wall across the ceiling into the garage and then into the insulation in the ceiling.”
The fire, contained to the garage, was under control in about 10 minutes. Overall cleanup was another 45 minutes.
Damage was listed at approximately $5,000.
“They had a car parked in the garage that had heat damage. The rest of the house had minor smoke damage,” Blakley said.
The adult male house owner sustained minor burns to his hand while trying to extinguish the fire before firefighters got to the scene. He was treated at the scene by DuSAN Ambulance.
With new fireworks laws in effect this Fourth of July, Blakley urged residents to still be cautious. He said he has noticed more fireworks being set off in the city this year since bigger fireworks have been made legal in Pennsylvania.
“If you are lighting off fireworks, people need to pay attention to their surroundings and make sure their fireworks are accounted for when they are spent. It could land anywhere,” Blakley said. “Any type of fireworks can burn your house down.”
The fireworks law changed in October and there are several rules consumers need to follow, according to the Pennsylvania State Police website.
According to House Bill 542, one must be at least 18 years old to purchase, possess and use consumer fireworks. The law also states a person may not intentionally ignite or discharge:
- Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner;
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building;
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle, building or another person;
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug;
- Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.
Under the new law, the Fireworks Act of 1939 was repealed and replaced in its entirety. The law states that Pennsylvania residents can now purchase and use “Class C” fireworks, commonly known as consumer-grade fireworks.
They can include firecrackers, bottle rockets and other fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive materials, according to the law. Those items previously were available only for out-of-state residents to purchase.
Consumers are not allowed to purchase “professional grade” fireworks that contain more than 130 grains of explosive material, according to the law. Professionals must have proper permits through the state and local governing bodies.
High-explosive fireworks, including M-80s, M-1000s, quarter and half sticks are still illegal and cannot be used or possessed, the law noted.
Fireworks can be purchased at any licensed facility, including temporary ones. The licenses are issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Examples of temporary facilities include tents or other structures found in parking lots. These temporary structures can sell fireworks between the dates of June 15-July 8, and December 21-Jan. 2 each year, according to the law.
