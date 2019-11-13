ST. MARYS — Several counselors and teachers gave a presentation on the Student Assistance Program (SAP) at Monday’s St. Marys Area School District board meeting.
Ann Defilippi began the presentation by describing what “SAP” is all about. It can have a “very negative connotation” to it, she said, but it’s a group of school personnel and community-based program specialists coming together to address the needs of youth in the areas of education, prevention, intervention, support services and referrals.
SAP also aims to promote mental, emotional and physical wellness, as well as reduce learning barriers in schools.
Board President Eric Wonderling mentioned that when he became a board member four years ago, one of the biggest complaints he heard from school counselors was about the high number of mental-health visits in the district, while parents complained about there being not enough academic counseling.
He added that SAP seems to be providing a good balance between the two.
The Pennsylvania Association of Student Assistance Professionals (PASAP) supports SAP teams throughout the state.
St. Marys Area Middle School Counselor Molly Wehler said SAP focuses on early intervention and prevention, things that will helps students in their long-term progress.
Math and computer teacher Heather Beck said it’s rewarding for her to run into students who have been involved with SAP, and see them doing well.
St. Marys Area High School Counselor Shelbie Benjamin said the goal is to help students feel well established by 12th grade, helping them with the transition period into the high school as well.
SAP is simply a resource, and “safety net” for students having difficulty, she said.
Anyone from faculty members and school staff, administrators, peers and coaches to parents and community members can make a SAP referral, the women said.
SMAMS Principal Noel Petrosky said many of the SAP referrals start out as academic concerns, and turn into mental health concerns, since things going on at home or mentally attribute to academic struggles.
Some services provided in and outside of the school include drug and alcohol counseling, outpatient mental-health counseling with a licensed counselor from Dickinson Center, family-based and abuse-prevention counseling and others.
As of Nov. 11, SMAHS has had 77 SAP referrals, including 48 mental-health drop-in visits and 12 treatments, eight with a Dickinson Center counselor and 15 school-based. Referrals also include any signs of suicide or self injury in grade nine.
Wehler referred to the high school starting off with a “very high number” of referrals in 2019.
SMAMS has had 54 referrals this year, with 55 drop-ins, two treatments, 15 school-based visits and six with a licensed counselor. Referrals also include any signs of suicide or self injury in grades six and seven.
Last year’s SMAMS statistics were very high, with 136 referrals, and the high school at 128.
The presenters said SAP is not only an essential way to check on a student’s well-being, but it’s a means of support when a student is having a bad day, and reminding them they aren’t alone.