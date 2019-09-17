Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Digital Media Arts (DMA) student Dominic Kovach, recently designed a logo for the non-profit organization Pouches of Positivity, which helps brighten the days of Cystic Fibrosis patients.
Pouches of Positivity is the brainchild of Stephanie Errigo and her fiancé, James Tarbay, who has Cystic Fibrosis (CF). Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.
Errigo, who is a school counselor at Juniata Elementary School in DuBois, wanted to come up with an idea to give back to those who may be feeling “down” or need something to help keep them from being bored while in the hospital. Patients with CF typically find themselves in the hospital for a “tune-up” of antibiotics when necessary.
“I was thinking about some way to give back, or to do something, because I feel like oftentimes there’s a lot of projects out there for kids, but there’s not really something for adults,” Errigo said.
Tarbay knows what it is like to be hospitalized and have nothing to do with one’s time but watch television and play on their phone.
It seemed as if a lot of the care package ideas were geared to younger patients, and Errigo felt the need to help those who are young at heart.
Right now, care packages are being sent to UPMC Presbyterian where local CF patients go for hospitalization.
Pouches of Positivity has delivered more than 100 pouches since the project started in June of 2018.
The pouches contain adult coloring books, crossword puzzle and other word game books, notepads, crayons, pencils, snacks, cards, gum, lip gloss, games, hand sanitizer, etc.
The organization accepts donations whether monetary or items.
“I’m definitely proud of her,” said Tarbay, who explained that CF is a disease people are born with when both parents are carriers of the CF gene.
According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, in the United States:
- More than 30,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis (more than 70,000 worldwide).
- Approximately 1,000 new cases of CF are diagnosed each year.
- More than 75 percent of people with CF are diagnosed by age 2.
- More than half of the CF population is age 18 or older.
The type and severity of CF symptoms can differ widely from person to person. Many different factors, such as age of diagnosis, can affect an individual’s health and the course of the disease.
Tarbay said he is doing really well on his current medication.
There have been a lot of advancements and people with CF are living a lot longer, Errigo said.
Pouches of Positivity is in the process of filing for 501c3 status to become a tax-exempt non-profit organization.
For more information about Pouches of Positivity, visit the Facebook page and use #PouchesOfPositivity.