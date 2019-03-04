There’s a lot going on at the DuBois Area High School, Jimmy Oberlin, Kailey Pisani and Brady Johnson, student representatives, said at Thursday’s school board meeting.
DECA Club
Members of the DECA Club, formerly called Distributive Education Clubs of America, attended the DECA state competition in Hershey Feb. 20-22. Those attending included the group’s advisor, Sydney Weaver, and students Sarah Swope, Chloe Stoner and Joelle Tabackso.
The three students competed in three different business areas with a written test, as well as two role plays, where they exhibited their knowledge and skills related to business scenarios.
Swope received a “mini award” for having one of the top written test scores out of all the students in her category.
“The students enjoyed their stay in Hershey and were able to go to the chocolate factory in Hershey outlets and attended workshops to develop their skills in the business and marketing world,” said Oberlin.
Spring Musical
Practices for the spring musical, “Mama Mia,” are under way, said Johnson. Within the next two weekends the cast will be rehearsing with their finished set, he said.
Radium Girls
The drama, “Radium Girls,” was well received at the end of January, said Pisani, “and the students really appreciate being allowed to perform the Thursday evening of their show even though we did have a school cancellation that day, so thank you for allowing us to continue to perform that night.”
Poetry Out Loud
Jacquelyn Spicher is representing the region at the Pennsylvania Poetry Out Loud competition, which started on Sunday and continues Monday (today) at the Pennsylvania State Museum in Harrisburg, said Oberlin.
School Newspaper
Johnson said the DHS school newspaper has created an Instagram and Facebook platform.
DAHS Book Club
Three teams from the DAHS Book Club are competing today (Monday) at Seton Hill University in the Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Competition.
VEX Robotics
Four teams at DAHS competed in the Vex Robotics Qualifier at Clarion University on Feb. 22, said Johnson. Three of the four teams advanced to the elimination rounds. The team of Hope Spuck and Blaze Welpott were awarded the best design award which qualifies them for state competition in Pittsburgh on March 9.
BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics competed Saturday at Grove City for their regional competition that was originally set to take place in Pittsburgh.
Mock Trial Team
Pisani said the DAHS Mock Trial Team wrapped up their season last Wednesday at Penn State University against State College in the district semi-final playoffs.
“This was the first year where both teams who won their district trials would have to compete in district playoffs,” she said. “In years past, teams who won both their trials were automatically advanced to regionals, so that was new for us this year. We kind of got bumped into having more trials. Unfortunately, we did lose last night (Wednesday), not sure by how many points. But thank you for always allowing us to compete. I say that on behalf of my team, it has been great past 3 1/2 years with the Mock Trial Team.”
