DuBois Area School Board student representatives Jimmy Oberlin, Kailey Pisani and Brady Johnson reported on various activities underway at the DuBois Area High School at last week’s school board meeting.
Oberlin and Pisani, both seniors, were recognized by substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton and the board for serving as student representatives, in addition to leading their peers. They both were given certificates of appreciation.
Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness
Gretchen Javens and Scott Creighton represented DAHS at the 2019 Spring Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Conference in State College. They created and presented a tri-fold display showing how DAHS incorporated OTDA into various classrooms. The high school plans to sek the grant again next year.
April activities for OTDA included:
- OTDA bracelets were distributed at the metal detectors each morning and those wearing them during the week qualified for prizes.
- School-wide weekly OTDA trivia contest.
- Faculty/staff/students Blue/Green Day on April 24.
- Assembly with guest speakers Francesca Ferrante, Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) representative, and Brittany Grimm, heart recipient.
- “Ray of Hope” video was shown on WBVR.
Also:
- Ten teachers at the high school integrated OTDA into their classroom lessons.
- Health 9 students created OTDA Google slide research project.
- Drivers’ education students discussed the option to become an organ donor when they get a driver’s license.
- Public speaking/creative writing students created public service announcements during announcements and created OTDA play.
- Anatomy and physiology students conducted lab studies on the senses and will be taking a field trip to CORE to watch a live transplant.
- History students created daily OTDA trivia questions for announcements and an OTDA category to use in the school’s Current Events tournament.
- Wood tech and art students collaborated to create a Operation Game used during lunches.
- The librarian created an OTDA-related book display, including research materials.
ITS
The International Thespian Society inducted 12 new members on May 8. The ITS Senior Showcase was held Thursday.
The thespians will take a Dear Evan Hansen trip to Heinz Hall on May 24.
Newspaper
Newspaper students are piloting a bathroom “newsletter” to draw attention to the online newspaper/Instagram posts.
Public speaking
Public speaking students created presentations for elementary students on Internet safety and how to introduce people.
Prom Committee
The Prom Committee sponsored a “Safety Bug” demonstration for students on May 16.
Prom 2019 was held Saturday at the DuBois Country Club. The theme was the Roaring 20s.
Yearbook
Yearbook distribution at the high school will be June 3.
Interact Club
The Interact Club contributed to the spaghetti dinner for the victims of the school district accident. They also partnered with the Soul Platter Cafe in downtown DuBois and the Prom Committee to provide 40 gourmet meals to students prior to attending the prom.