DuBOIS — DuBois Area School Board student representatives Brady Johnson and Annie Wingard during last week’s school board meeting reported on various activities under way at the DuBois Area High School.
The DAHS Band recently finished its regular season with two first placements, two second placements, awards for Best Music, Best Visual, Best Colorguard and Best Percussion.
The band attended the Atlantic Coast Championships on Saturday seeded 11th.
The Interact Club welcomed 16 new members at its first official meeting. Members are busy painting some bulletin boards in the cafe with food emojis. They are also prepping for the purse drive next month. The officers will attend a DuBois Rotary board/general meeting in the near future.
The Wellness Committee is holding its annual Eat Smart Move More event for district students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade on Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the high school school. There will be an evening of games, activities and swimming.
Students in Brian Clinger’s, Kelly McCall’s and Audrey Null’s classes helped the local fire department by preparing approximately 1,200 bags for Fire Prevention Week.
The National Honor Society sponsored a Halloween Dance last week for the students.
The Drama Club held a teacher lunch fundraiser last week. Teachers donated money and the Drama Club provided Luigi’s salads as well as drinks and homemade desserts.
The Drama Club and International Thespian Society are holding a food drive this week for their annual TOTS Eat Campaign. In addition to the food drive, the Drama Club/ITS students will perform their annual Fall In Love: An Evening of One Acts on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
In lieu of an admission fee, donations of non-perishable food items and/or money will be accepted at the door. All items and money will be donated to an area food bank.
The cross country team competed in the district competition on Saturday. The girls’ volleyball team heads to playoffs in St. Marys on Nov. 2.
Superintendent Wendy Benton, with the board, recognized the high school BEST Robotics Team, which won the overall first place award at Penn State DuBois to earn a trip to represent the Penn State Hub at the Rocky Mountain BEST Regional in Denver, Colorado in early December.
Benton also recognized Sarvey Insurance for providing a drive-in movie one evening last week as part of Red Ribbon Week, an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.