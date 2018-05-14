DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School students showcased their artistic abilities at the school’s annual art show Friday.
The tradition goes back 13 years, said art teacher Jenna Gaston. The art show is curated by Gaston and another art teacher, Robin Craig.
“We just pull pieces throughout the year,” Gaston said. “This is just our way of showing what the kids have done.”
Featured during the art show were the three-dimensional art classes, which is mostly ceramics, and two-dimensional art classes, which include drawing, photography, painting and computer art, Gaston said.
A total of 150 students were represented at the art show.
Seniors displayed work from throughout their high school careers, said Craig.
“Every time we would fire a kiln, I pulled out a kiln and then a couple of my classes would vote on what they felt should be displayed at the art show,” said Craig. “The kids did actually vote for pieces in a casual way.”
“Honestly, it was the easiest way I’ve ever done it. And I’m doing it the same way from here on out,” said Craig. “It was just so low key, but at the same time it got them thinking about what was good and what was bad. It got them to talk about it.”
