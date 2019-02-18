BROCKWAY — Adults and students attended a Brockway Center for Arts & Technology workshop recently, learning how to make charm bracelets while practicing a valuable skill.
Metals instructor Melissa Lovingood said Brockway Center for Arts & Technology recently held a “Charm Bracelet Workshop” in the metals and jewelry studio. Several participants, including Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Voational Technical School) art and mathematics instructor Angela Dragich, attended.
BCAT’s metals program began in 2015, giving students the chance to expand beyond ceramics and learn skills like stone setting, enameling and soldering. The studio has 14 “jeweler’s benches,” a group work table and various other stations, according to BCAT’s website.
BCAT instructors also attend other schools for presentations, such as the fire enamel torch demonstration done at JT in the HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning/Refrigeration) shop in December.
Instructor Matthew Cote, who graduated from Edinboro University with an emphasis in metalsmithing and jewelry, was also a resident artist at BCAT, Lovingood said. He lives in Erie and volunteers at the Erie Art Museum, while also continuning his own metalsmithing work.
“Cote taught the attendees how to create charm bracelets and charms out of metal sheet and wire,” she said.
Demonstrations like cutting out designs in sheet metal, stamping to create unique textures on sheet metal and creating jump-ring-linked chains and wire charms were presented that evening, Lovingood said.
“A variety of materials were used, including copper, brass, bronze, nickel silver and sterling silver to create the charms and bracelets,” she said. “The students enjoyed learning new metalsmithing techniques and meeting new friends.”
The next workshop, held in March, will focus on making metal spoons, Lovingood said.
For more information, visit www.brockwaycatart.org.
