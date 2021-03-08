ST. MARYS — Among other schools throughout the country, South St. Marys Street Elementary School celebrated National Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’ birthday — March 2, 2021 — with festivities all week long.
For each day of the week exemplifying a book written by Dr. Seuss, SSMSES students were encouraged to dress up in an adventurous and quirky outfit:
- Monday: “Horton Hears a Who” — Wear a shirt with a positive message
- Tuesday: “The Lorax” — Wear orange and a mustache
- Wednesday: “Wacky Wednesday” — Wear clothing backwards, mismatched or inside out
- Thursday: “The Cat in the Hat” — For twin day, students went to school dressed like their best friend, or as the twin of their favorite character, teacher or celebrity.
- Friday: “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” — Wear red or blue
The month of March also means kicking off “Battle of the Books,” said SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar.
“Students vote on their favorite Dr. Seuss titles, and the winning books move up the bracket,” she said.
At the end of the week, there was to be a “championship battle,” said Kuhar, where the final two books were assigned a color of red or blue, and students wore the color of their choice on Friday, when the champion was presented.
“We are going to continue this madness all month,” said Kuhar.
There will also be “Battle of the Builders,” where students choose various building tools, “Battle of the Healthy Body,” where they choose from sports or physical activities and “Battle of the Bands,” when students choose their favorite songs, she said.