DuBOIS — Having worked with teenagers for 15 years and having raised one of her own, DuBois Area High School art teacher Jenna Gaston said one of the topics that begins to crop up this time of year is summer jobs.
“Whether it’s the kids talking or it’s the parents, everyone wants to know who is hiring,” said Gaston. “With the implementation of the READY initiative and the monthly career presentations we have, we are encouraging the students to start thinking about their career goals and developing the skills they need to reach them.”
With those two factors in mind, Gaston said she thought it would benefit the students and the community to connect the two.
“I brought the idea to Mr. Brian Weible who was very supportive and approached Mrs. Anne Young (director of curriculum and instruction) to see if this was something we could pull off,” Gaston said. “Anne responded that this was something that she had done in the past and shared some planning resources with me, which made everything easier.”
The DAHS is now seeking local employers who wish to hire students for seasonal help and those who are seeking to hire 2018 graduates for more permanent, entry-level positions. Students must be age 16 or older.
“We are very excited that Superior Energy Resources and Phoenix Sintered Metals have registered and will be looking for DAHS graduates to add to their staff,” Gaston said.
Interested students will register to attend as the event nears, and will attend a preparation meeting to review dress, expectations and what to bring. They will be ready to meet and greet employers and complete applications, she said.
The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 3, in the DAHS auxiliary gym. Interested employers can contact Gaston for more information or to register at 814-371-8111 or jgaston@dasd.k12.pa.us.
This employment fair is the only opportunity specifically designed for DAHS students. The hope is that students will leave this fair with an onsite interview or scheduled interview or job offer, Gaston said.
