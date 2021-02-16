ST. MARYS — Since October 2020, third-grade students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School have been interviewing district personnel on “The After the Announcements Show.”
Teacher Russ Micale said this is the first year for the show. When its host, Lola Smith, was in Micale’s third-grade class two years ago, the two brainstormed the idea, but it never got off the ground.
“Last year, Lola and some students from her class started working on putting the show together, but things came to a halt when schools went to remote last spring,” said Micale. “This year, my third-grade class and Lola worked together to make the show a reality.”
So far, all of the show’s guests have been St. Marys Area School District employees, he said, including Micale himself, SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar and Assistant Principal Julie Boyer, SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth, kindergarten teacher Shelia Bauer and fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Smith.
The show airs on Friday after the afternoon announcements around 3:30 p.m., said Micale, with most viewership coming from classrooms watching the show.
“We are planning on branching out and interviewing people outside of the district. We would like to have local business owners, employees at local businesses, local government and local police — anyone from our area that can expose the students to the great things and opportunities we have going on within our community,” he said.
Micale’s class is doing the show for the classroom business, “Class Crew,” which also sells paracord bracelets and tie-dyed items. The student-run and operated business is through Real World Scholars.
“The students are learning how advertising works,” said Micale. “We are using the show to sell advertising space to local businesses.”
As of right now, the show’s sponsor is Dave’s Pro Shop in St. Marys.
“As we get more established, the students are going to contact more local businesses to attempt to secure more sponsorships,” said Micale. “The students will also be contacting people to be guests on the show.”
This is also an opportunity for students to learn about team work, said Micale, and students get to learn about teachers and their community.
“It takes many students working together to make the show happen,” he said. “Students need to create the questions and the question cards. A set of students shows the bus numbers as they are called to help remind students not to miss the bus during our show. A student holds the questions during the show. Another student changes the background question and images as the show is going on.”
The After the Announcements Show is “just the beginning,” says Micale, and will continually be building and improving.
The show can be viewed worldwide on the YouTube channel “Class Crew.”