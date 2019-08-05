ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties (CEC) gave local students the “Ready. Set. College!” experience throughout downtown St. Marys Wednesday.
The event, for current college and high school students in Elk and surrounding counties moving on to higher education, is similar to the television show “The Amazing Race,” said CEC Program Manager Amy Goode.
The six participants embarked on an adventure throughout the city of St. Marys, obtaining signatures from selected businesses as they completed different tasks. After completing the task, the business provides the next clue, and the team with the most signatures wins.
Summer intern Maria Hoh said the event exposes students to networking opportunities in the area.
“They can make connections with these businesses and use them later,” she said. “And, they learn to go out and speak to people. People aren’t going to come to you, you have to go to them.”
An ice cream social was also held later that day, inviting all participating businesses to attend, Goode said.
This is the first year for “Ready.Set.College!” Goode said, and the CEC hopes to see it become an annual event, gaining more participants each year.
Downtown stops included Tablespoons Cafe and Deli, where participants learned about table settings and dining etiquette; the Elk County Community Foundation to learn about scholarships; calculating student loan payments at Farmer’s National Bank; campus safety at the St. Marys Police Department; and healthy food choices at New Horizons Healthy Foods. Participants also had tasks at the St. Marys Public Library, St. Marys City Hall, Advanced Computer Solutions and Stifel, Hoh said.
For more information, visit the CEC on Facebook or www.communityedcenter.com.