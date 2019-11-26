PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Ss. Cosmas and Damian School’s annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday included student-made ornaments.
The students met after school one day each week for four weeks to make the ornaments to be offered for sale by donation at the bazaar.
This event is a fundraiser hostted by the Home and School Association to help pay for student activities. Some of the funds will be used to help pay for the end of the year party.
“Anything the school needs, it helps to offset the costs,” Tiffany Anthony said, a chairperson for the event. “This also helps to offset tuition costs. We don’t have to charge as much for tuition because we have the big fundraisers.”
There were 78 vendors at the bazaar, which is one of the largest vendor gatherings in the area. Eric Kurtz of Eye Indulge Photography took professional photos of children with Santa. The kitchen was open and selling food for lunch during the sale as well.
Those working the kitchens and tickets sales at the event were volunteers. There was a group of confirmation and key club students who went around to each vendor to take their lunch order during the day, and then brought them their lunch.
“It was so packed you couldn’t even get through, it was scheduled for 9 to 3, and you couldn’t get through at 8:30,” Anthony said.
This event has been held at the school for about 30 years, and it draws repeat vendors each year. The Home and School Association tries to give long time vendors the same spot each year.
The 50/50 alone was up to a payout of about $7,000 halfway through the day. The Defliece family also donate a nativity set to be raffled each year.
The Home and School Association begin sending out invitations for the event over Labor Day weekend. They are responsible for three large events throughout the year. The next will be their auction in the spring.