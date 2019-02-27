REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students in Automotive Collision Repair Technology and the Cooperative Education Program presented successes at Monday’s committee meeting.
In light of its being Career and Technical Education Month, February’s committee meeting was held in the Collision Repair shop.
A short yellow school bus was parked behind board members, but not just for class purposes — it’s been an ongoing project for JT students in the ACRT and Welding and Metals Fabrication shops.
Instructors Pam Kerr and Tom Weaver welcomed students to share their roles in the bus project. One described how students fixed certain parts of it so it would pass inspection, including removing and replacing rocker panels. Another spoke of removing the rusted steps and replacing them. A poster board of project photos was also explained to board members.
Overall, the project took a couple of months, students said.
“This is another great example of students learning to solve problems for Jeff Tech,” said Administrative Director Barry Fillman, adding that the bus will be used to transport students to the Diesel Mechanics building up the road.
Two students also presented a truck bed on which they’d been working, talking of cutting out rust, welding and fixing dents.
Cooperative Education
The meeting’s second presentation was by students involved in the Cooperative Education (CO-OP) program at Jeff Tech.
Austin Smith, who works at a local credit union, creates marketing materials, strategies and systems, he said. Brooke Holben, a senior in Digital Media Arts, works at Guardian Elder Care as a digital media trainee. Eric Bradford, a sophmore in Building Trades, works in maintenance at Jeff Tech and helped with the new Diesel Mechanics building. Matt Beck, a senior in Collision Repair, works at Cataldo’s Collision in DuBois.
“I’d recommend co-op, because it’s a good experience to get out into the work force,” Beck said.
Phil Kakabadze, who works at Stoltz Toyota in DuBois, does mechanical work, while also studying auto mechanics in school.
“I’d recommend this for Jeff Tech students, because it shows you how real life is going to be,” he said.
Two new students joined the school’s co-op program this month, according to the co-op report, with around 50 percent enrolled.
“We’ve heard students tonight and what good things they had to say about this,” said Chairperson Dr. Fred Park.
