REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) hosted its Christmas dinner and holiday activity evening on Thursday, with students and staff gathering to enjoy holiday songs, treats and each other.
The school’s Christmas happening was just one of Jeff Tech’s many year-round celebrations of its 50-year anniversary.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said that, besides a Christmas dinner, there was live musical entertainment, basket giveaways, a game area, “book tree,” clothing closet and many other activities. Santa Claus, of course, attended, too.
“It’s a great night where the entire Jeff Tech family, students, their families and our staff come together to celebrate the holiday season and a shared experience,” he said.
Students decorated Christmas cookies, and also did arts and crafts, including creating holiday decorations. The piece “A Viking Christmas,” which art students worked on up until the day of the party, was on display.
Ronald Doane, who has been an English instructor at Jeff Tech for 48 years, was jokingly told by students that he resembles the white-bearded viking in the painting, said art teacher Angela Dragich.
Those of Creative Garden LLC’s daycare on the JT campus attended, and the children received gifts and stockings.
“The spirit of the evening was incredible and it really is a highlight of our year,” Fillman said.
