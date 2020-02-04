ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic High School students cheered in unity and excitement at pep rally last week, just one of many “Catholic Schools Week” celebrations in St. Marys last week.
John Schneider, principal of both Elk County Catholic High School and Elk County Catholic Middle School, said several activities took place throughout the Elk County Catholic School System during the week of Jan. 27.
Elk County Catholic High School hosted a shoe collection for the St. Marys Area Middle School Care Closet, while students wore their favorite sneakers to “walk in faith” Monday. Students worked on school-wide technology and engineering projects Tuesday, and an informational was held for students and parents interested in the school that evening.
High school students enjoyed a special afternoon of activities and a dress-down day Wednesday, followed by breakfast bingo and an end-of-the-day pep rally and spirit day Thursday.
The pep rally, headed by Elk County Catholic School cheerleaders, included comical videos featuring high-school teachers and students and students competing in relay races like a two-man squat and pyramid hold as the crowd cheered them on.
Middle school students enjoyed most of the same activities, but celebrated an art-day theme Wednesday and math-day theme Thursday.
“Catholic Schools Week gives us a great opportunity to celebrate what is unique and special about Catholic education, which is centered not only around education, but faith and community as well,” Schneider said.
When students created their technology projects earlier in the week, they focused on “what makes the Elk County Catholic School System so special,” Schneider said.
“Catholic Schools Week provided an opportunity for students across the school system to participate in fun events together, helping to build that sense of community and combat winter doldrums,” he said.
It was special that all five Elk County Catholic schools participated in a system-wide mass at Queen of the World Church, too, as a conclusion to the Catholic Schools Week celebration Friday, Schneider adds.