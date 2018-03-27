DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District students will visit the Sandy Township Municipal Building in the near future, according to Manager Dave Monella.
Monella told the supervisors recently that the municipal building will be opened to students from Oklahoma Elementary School.
“I don’t exactly know when, but there’s a program going through the school district right now where they want to see businesses operating on a daily basis,” Monella said. “In the near future, I’ll be getting phone calls periodically asking to let classes come through.”
The students will tour the police department as well as the municipal building, Monella said.
Project Updates
Engineer Perry Bowser said the township’s engineering consultant is working on a follow-up report to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the #2 Shaft Road bridge repair project that was recently completed. After that report is completed, Bowser said the consultant will start working on the permit for the Juniata Street bridge repair project so that can get under way.
Motorcycle Alert
“I have been seeing, or starting to see, some motorcycles out there with the nice weather,” said Monella. “I just want to say please, please, please be careful. We’ve got a lot of anti-skid on the roads yet, really there is no intent (for the crews) to start sweeping here probably for a few more weeks anyhow. We’ll try to get out of this winter weather.”
Safety Committee Meetings
Monella said Safety Committee meetings are ongoing once a month.
“With the weather breaking, we’ll be back out doing safety inspections,” Monella said. “The committee will get together. We break up in teams, and we’ll go to various places in the township — the park, the buildings, etc. — and we’ll start our inspections up again.”
Supervisor Comments
Supervisor Dave Sylvis thanked the fire department for all the training firefighters undertake.
“Once again, I’m a firm believer that, that’s one of the places that the township gets their biggest ‘bang for the buck’ is the fire department, because these guys all volunteer their time,” Sylvis said. “And, the amount of hours that they put in, in training alone, is just amazing for volunteers.”
Sylvis commented on a resident who visited the township to dispose of a television and the township crew helped her unload it from her vehicle.
“She was just totally amazed, because they were in washing vehicles, and taking care of their trucks, and I said, ‘That’s what they do ... that’s why our equipment is in as good a shape as it is, and why the equipment lasts the way it does. It’s because our employees are fantastic employees, and they take care of what they have.’ And the people see that, so I just wanted to pass that along to them.”
