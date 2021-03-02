ST. MARYS — A two-phase project spearheaded by the Elk County Conservation District is helping Elk County elementary students increase their “pollinator education.”
Manager Kate Wehler said the ECCD received a grant from Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development Council and Penn State Extension of Elk County, which allows them to offer “pollinator education” and butterfly kits to all first and second-grade classrooms in Elk County.
“Each classroom will receive a butterfly enclosure and butterfly larvae, to raise butterflies in their own classroom,” said Wehler. “While they are watching their butterflies grow into adults, they will also be learning.”
Students will receive six 15-20-minute virtual pollinator lessons, such as “how to set up an enclosure” and “understanding butterfly life stages.”
The ECCD is planning a release day at its West Creek Wetlands Learning Center, she noted. Last fall, ECCD staff and volunteers completed phase one of the project, installing pollinator gardens along the walking trail.
“Volunteers marked out, tilled and planted five medium-sized pollinator gardens at the wetlands, with a native butterfly seed mix,” she said.
Phase two of the project focuses on community outreach, said Wehler.
“After the butterflies have reached adulthood, usually about four-to-six weeks, they will then be released at the learning center, where they will make use of the newly-planted pollinator gardens,” she said.
Wehler says there are 19 elementary classrooms in St. Marys and Ridgway signed up to receive kits.
Resource Conservation Technician Victoria Challingsworth said the ECCD is very excited about this project.
“It has been a bit of challenge due to restrictions from COVID-19, but we’ve adapted and have made changes, like going virtual, to keep everyone safe while still ensuring everyone can learn and grow from this project — including the butterflies,” she said.