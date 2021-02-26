DuBOIS — After exploring multiple aspects of a proposed consolidation between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township in depth, the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) recommends that the two municipalities should move forward with the process to ensure regional local government sustainability.
That process, according to the consolidation study, would include:
- Follow the provisions of the state Municipal Consolidation or Merger Act.
- Appoint a joint committee made up of citizens from both communities to lead the process rather than having it driven only by elected officials or outside consultants.
- Develop a joint agreement under the joint committee that will provide a framework for the two municipalities to combine.
Additional summary of key recommendations in the report include:
Consolidate as a city under a home rule charter in the joint agreement
- Home rule provides the most flexibility to determine a government that meets local needs and allows development of a tax structure that fits the local tax base.
- Maintain city classification in order to take full advantage of state Community Development Block Grant funding.
Use efficiencies, eliminate duplications to reduce costs
- Several staffing positions are clear duplications that can be eliminated while others will require more internal review to sort out redundancies; set new salaries appropriate to market conditions.
- Make use of attrition and/or buyouts where feasible and appropriate so that the savings from eliminating a position is clearly higher than any related buyout costs.
- Place all employees on the lowest cost health care plan as possible this might require collective bargaining negotiations.
Consider tax options for the combined municipality that are both appropriate for the community and maximize the tax base
- Home rule permits the municipality to tap into the earned income tax at a higher rate than is permitted under municipal codes rather than be limited to general purpose property tax increases. Currently, the township is almost at its general purpose property tax limit, which could eventually force it to seek court approval for a higher millage rate if more revenue is needed.
- The new municipality should also consider enacting special purpose service districts as it reviews the total tax mix. This has residents pay fairly for services that only they use.
- Water and sewer assets would be combined with the new municipality. Rates should be set that consider both operations and future capital costs.
Involve citizens in the process
- The literature is clear that consolidations fail more often than not, and that successful ones are driven by local leadership giving voice to the community at large as part of the process.
- Consider options such as including wards as part of governing body representation, developing advisory planning districts for resident input and maintaining current zoning to preserve rural and urban neighborhood character.