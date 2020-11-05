DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at this week’s supervisors’ meeting, discussed some issues with the Industrial Drive Access Road project.
As a result of the geo-technical study, the township has to remove a 3-foot section of the surface for a stretch of 1,500 feet because of poor soils.
The cost to replace this surface material with A2 stone is approximately $405,000.
Arbaugh said a multimodal transportation fund grant is available that the township can apply for which would cover $310,850 of the project cost, if awarded.
The supervisors, through a resolution, approved applying for the grant.
Shredding eventArbaugh also announced that the township will hold its first annual shredding event which will take place on Nov. 9 at the municipal building on Chestnut Avenue.
He said Nov. 9 is also the township’s Dumpster Day between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Residents can bring up to two boxes of standard 8 1/2 by 11 inch documents to shred.
Minor subdivision /lot consolidation The supervisors approved a minor subdivision/lot consolidation for Kayla and Dustin Camise. Property owner Desiree Solada intends to subdivide a 6.87 acre section parcel A of her property located northeast of intersection SR 4009, the Highland Street Extension, and T898 Cummings Road. The newly created 6.87 acre parcel A will be conveyed to Kayla and Dustin Camise with their existing property for a total of 13.57 acres.
The residual tract of the Solada property, located south of 2898 will contain 29.39 acres. Neither of these properties have existing structures or have been developed, and both properties are zoned RA-Residential Agricultural. A request for a planning waiver and non-building declaration form has been signed and submitted by Solada. The Clearfield County Planning Commission has reviewed this item and had no additional comments. The township planning commission recommended approval of this item at their regular meeting on Oct. 20.