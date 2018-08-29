DuBOIS — The second annual “Stuff the Bus” backpack and school supply drive was a huge success, according to organizers, with more than 200 students receiving filled backpacks just in time for the first day of school in the DuBois Area School District Tuesday.
Through the leadership and coordination of the event by several businesses at the DuBois Mall, this year the drive provided 228 backpacks for students, Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton said at last week’s meeting.
The school supply drive originated three years ago when area businesses learned there was a need for it.
“In August of 2016, our friends at the DuBois Villages started this program for us and the residents there, they each got a backpack and put all kinds of school supplies in it,” Benton said. “And what made it even more special is the personalized notes that these residents included, just encouraging students to do their best and letting them know that the community was supporting them, and really just wanted them to have a great year.”
Three years ago, Benton said the district received 22 backpacks.
“We were just ecstatic about that because we know that we have children that do not have backpacks,” Benton said. “When you think about how much pride a child takes in their work, and then they have to fold it up and maybe put it in their pocket. Or they’re trying to get their homework back and forth to school and they didn’t have backpacks. So we were able to help 22 students the first year.”
The second year, Benton said Sonya Fetterhoff of Gardner’s Candy took the event to another level and ‘Stuff the Bus’ became an event at the DuBois Mall.
“The first year went from 22 backpacks and the second year we had 259 backpacks that we were able to get out to our students in need,” Benton said.
Christa Peterson of Gourmet Kitchen was one of the DuBois Mall organizers recognized at the board meeting. Not in attendance were Beth Taylor, co-owner of Gourmet Kitchen, Stefanie Kear at The Winery At Wilcox, and Sueanne Byrne of Sueanne’s Hair Care. Benton said the drive also has the support of Michael and Sherry Jewell, with Jewell’s Transportation, who donated the van and the buses that were utilized during the “Stuff the Bus” event.
On Aug. 15, volunteers helped stuff the backpacks with supplies students need, including pencils, pens, erasers, tablets, notebooks, folders, book covers, highlighters and pencil cases at the mall.
“We’d also like to thank Wendy for sending out an email,” said Peterson. “We had a lot of students, the athletes, some administration, teachers, who have come and helped us make it an event. The kids were very well behaved. They had a good time and they actually helped us “Stuff the Bus” that was in the mall. And they brought it over here (district) Monday with all the backpacks.”
With some administrative staff, Benton said members of the girls’ junior varsity and varsity basketball team, cross country team and the International Thespian Society volunteered as well.
Peterson noted that the drive also provided backpacks to CenClear Child Services, Pentz Run Youth Center and the DuBois Salvation Army.
“It’s an awesome project and I just cannot thank the community enough,” Benton said.
