REYNOLDSVILLE —The Sub Hub was busy all night long Saturday during the Reynoldsville Merchant Market with people coming to support both the restaurant and First Class Children’s Foundation.
The Sub Hub owner Dave Wruble reached out to First Class Children’s Foundation founder Matt Reed about partnering up for a fundraiser. While deciding on a day to have it, Wruble heard about the Merchant Market. He said this seemed like a good time to have it.
“When the RCA (Reynoldsville Community Association) came to me and said they were going to have this Merchant Market night I said ‘well that’s the night we’re doing it,’ because if they want to bring people to town, people will come for kids,” Wruble said. “Not only is it going to benefit First Class Children’s Foundations, but a lot of people came here that I hope they ventured out and did some of the other stuff in town too.”
Wruble expected the night to do well, but said it far exceeded what he thought the shop would accomplish. He joked he had been standing in the same spot making subs for four hours straight.
“The event here has exceeded my expectations… The Imagination Boxes they do for the schools are just an amazing project, that’s why I reached out to Matt. I just wanted to help them out,” Wruble said.
He also added a mailbox to the wall inside of his shop to continue fundraising for First Class Children’s Foundation in the future. He said the box will stay there permanently, and he gave Reed a key to come and pick up the donations they get whenever he can.
“They haven’t stopped making subs since we started at 4 o’clock,” Reed said. “It’s going great. We’re set up selling merch and stuff like that, we’ve sold a lot of our stuff.”
Wruble also had some friends come to help in the shop because one of his employees wasn’t able to be there.
There was another familiar face who stopped in at The Sub Hub to donate to FCCF too.
Cayden Hynds who runs Cayden’s Mealies brought a donation in. Cayden’s small business first took off when Wruble posted about his mealworm business on The Sub Hub’s Facebook page and it went viral.
Cayden brought $100 he had made with his mealworm business to donate to Reed and FCCF. Cayden is a student at C.G. Johnson Elementary, and was one of the students who received one of the Imagination Boxes given to all the students last year.