REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sub Hub is going to be hosting a fundraiser to benefit First Class Children’s Foundation during the Reynoldsville Merchant Market Saturday.
First Class Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization created by Matt Reed to benefit school-age children in the area by providing them with school supplies. From 4 to 8 p.m., 40 percent of the proceeds from the Sub Hub will be donated back to FCCF. Reed will also be there selling FCCF merchandise to benefit the organization.
Since starting about four years ago, Reed estimates the organization has given away $40,000 worth of school supplies to local children.
Sub Hub owner Dave Wruble reached out to Reed about helping the organization somehow after hearing they had donated Imagination Boxes to every student at C.G. Johnson Elementary.
“He reached out on the internet and asked about helping local kids… He is from Reynoldsville and saw the program and wanted to get involved,” Reed said. “Dave is a super nice guy and he wanted to help us out and I genuinely feel that and I think that’s the most important part.”
The Imagination Boxes are Reed’s own creation. The boxes contain 13 different school supplies, a custom book, a superhero comic of the child’s favorite hero, and a candy of the child’s choice. Scholastic sponsors the product, and sends him book flyers to use.
“They make custom book flyers, we give them out and get them signed up, we place an order the kids want for their box, and then we make all the boxes. We design the box in house, it’s our product,” Reed said. “We pitched the idea to the vice president of Scholastic and she was on board, and we decided to let the children pick the book. Kids are 90 percent more likely to read a book they pick.”
He said this customization is the key to increasing literacy.
Unfortunately Reed was unable to give the boxes to the students himself last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He received photos and videos from the school of the children when they were given the boxes. He is eager to donate more boxes in the future.
The Sub Hub fundraiser will mark the first time FCCF has partnered with another local business for a fundraiser. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Reed has experimented with other ways of fundraising as well.
For those who can’t come out to the Merchant Market and support them through the Sub Hub Saturday, there is also an Amazon Wishlist that will ship the products directly to FCCF’s location. This list can be found on FCCF’s Facebook page.