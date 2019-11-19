DuBOIS — Like many school districts across the state of Pennsylvania, the DuBois Area School District has seen a shortage of substitute teachers growing quietly over recent years, according to Director of Human Resources Edd Brady.
In an effort to address help with the district’s sub pool, Brady revisited, with the Courier Express, the qualifications needed to become a substitute teacher.
“You can be a day-to-day substitute in a school district if you have a bachelor’s degree,” said Brady. In addition, substitute teachers must undergo and pass all necessary background checks and clearances and all other pertinent information before they are hired.
Once those requirements are met, they would be called through the district’s automated system.
“That offers a large amount of flexibility,” Brady said. “The substitute would get an automated call when there’s available position, and the system says what the position is and where it’s located. They can either reject or accept a position. It really offers a lot of flexibility for people who are looking for days, if they’re not available five days a week, or if they prefer one school over another, or one subject area over another.”
Substitute teaching is a great opportunity to be a part of the overall community of the district, said Brady.
“And the district focuses on getting the students real world experiences within our local community,” Brady said. “This would be an opportunity for substitutes to bring their expertise into the classroom and really help support the day-to-day instruction that our teaching professionals provide.”
Dawna Vanderpool, president of the DuBois Area Education Association, the teachers’ union, provided some historical perspective about substitute teachers in the district.
“The whole state has seen a reduction by, I believe over 60 percent of students who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in education,” said Vanderpool. “That has made something that was started with the TSS (Therapeutic Staff Support) situation even more dire even though the work TSS’s do is very important and very necessary.”
Brady said the district has less than 50 substitute teachers and almost 300 teaching professionals.
“And so if a position goes unfilled, then teachers are assigned during prep periods or administrative duties to cover,” said Vanderpool.
Brady said there is really a sub shortage in all areas.
“We have our teaching professionals, we have our custodial staff, we have our aids and secretaries,” said Brady. “With those, we have a lot of need there as well.”
They say ideal candidates are most likely a retired person who is looking for something to do a few days a week to keep busy, someone who is looking for a position with flexibility and/or someone who is looking to work with advanced children but they want to make a difference, or somebody who wants part-time work, but who wants the ability to choose which days a month they work.
“Someone who wants to be a part of a large community. Each school has its own little community and then there’s the entire district community, to be a part of that,” said Brady.
DASD pays substitute teachers $100 a day, while substitute aides and secretaries are paid $9.50 per hour and substitute custodial staff members are paid $10 an hour.
Anyone interested in learning more about substitute teaching can call Brady at 814-371-2700.