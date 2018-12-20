A minor subdivision located off Mountain Run Road was approved by the Sandy Township Planning Commission Tuesday.
The request, submitted by Lional Alexander PLS, on behalf of the Robert G. Card Estate, is subdividing 12.74 acres from a 49.58 acre parcel, according to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck. The residual will contain 36.84 acres and an existing home with accessory building.
Keck said sewage requirements have been met for residual parcel with a primary and secondary on-lot sewage system.
The newly created parcel will be consolidated with William D. Lefever and Pamela S. Hoover’s 31 acres. The newly consolidated property will contain a total of 43.74 acres. The property is zoned residential agricultural.
The minor subdivision approval is contingent on approval by the board of supervisors and sewage planning approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Lot Consolidation
Members also approved a lot consolidation submitted by Alexander on behalf of Robert E. and Debra D. Grieve for the property located in Treasure Lake, Section 15, Lots 380 and 381. The request will be forwarded to the supervisors for their action.
