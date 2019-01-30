REYNOLDSVILLE — A special metal visitor attended Jeff Tech vo-tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s committee meeting Monday evening.
Welding and metal fabrication instructor Tom Weaver and senior Jake Hopkins presented the progress of their ‘submarine grill’ project to board members and other administrators in attendance.
The working, functional grill started out as part of a refrigerated salad bar, said Weaver. It’s in the shape of a submarine watercraft, an inspiration from Weaver’s past as a United States Navy veteran.
Weaver can remember being on the USS Peterson Destroyer, but figured that was a little too complex a project for students to take on. His cousin was stationed on the CVN Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, and spent years on a submarine.
“I wanted to think of a project that would challenge the students,” he said. “All students did something to this in the shop, at some point, whether it was cutting a piece out or helping the seniors like Jake.”
Students experienced several aspects of the project, including the graphing and mathematics and layouts, as well as cutting and bending the pieces of welding them until they were smooth.
The tear-drop-shaped grill fully resembles a submarine, with a wheel on the stern and the port, or door, that opens up to the hollow interior.
The deadline for the project was Dec. 17, so the grill could be used to cook hotdogs for the shop’s Christmas party, Weaver said. Students put in a total of 400 man hours, with the project costing $831.21 plus donated and on-hand materials.
Hopkins, a Punxstuawney senior, said the “coolest” part about the project is that it works just like a normal grill, and the hotdogs tasted pretty good, too.
This is a three-year, ongoing project, though, Weaver said. He wants to incorporate a “cold smoker, and, in the third year, purchase high-temperature paint to display an American flag on the metal.
Students in the welding and metal fabrication program at JT learn how to apply technical knowledge and skills in “orientation and safety, principles of welding, welding drawing and symbol interpretation, blueprint reading for welders, welding metallurgy and visual examination, inspecting and testing,” according to the school’s website.
