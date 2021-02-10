ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar was the first presenter at Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board meeting, giving a detailed presentation on the SeeSaw platform.
“It has certainly been a trying and difficult course over the past year,” she said. “But, we’re doing our best and making good gain.”
According to the presentation, five years ago, SMASD began converting to Standard Based Report Cards (SBRCs). The initiative is now active through grade 4, with grade 5 happening next year, it says.
“The purpose of this initiative was to become targeted with our teaching, and more clear about the reporting of student progress, as well as growth on grade level skills,” the presentation says.
This helps to better know each child and the target areas of skill strength and needs of support, Kuhar said.
The SBRC system tells teachers more clearly how a student functions in a specific subject, Kuhar noted.
This school year, SMASD decided on a single learning platform for all three elementary schools — Seesaw — which allows teachers to provide assignments, students complete them and teachers provide feedback to the student, Kuhar said. Teachers can send that work to the parents, too, whom then can provide feedback. Students can also take pictures, draw and record videos.
SeeSaw standards go hand-in-hand with the SBRC system, allowing teachers to target specific skills and provide engagement, said Kuhar.
The three-way communication tool and student-engagement platform is also a digital portfolio and creation tool.
Kuhar also presented an example with a remote-learning classroom, with a morning video from a teacher, as well as slides for each subject. Many teachers also provide tools for emotional wellness and motivation.
Remote learning is flexible, Kuhar said, with optional live lessons that are also recorded for students with different schedules.
SMASD Board of Administrators President Eric Wonderling questioned if SSMSES is struggling as far as having enough computers to work with. This has been a common frustration, said Kuhar. The school has given out more than 200 ChromeBooks this year.
Superintendent Brian Toth addressed that there is a delay in the district receiving ChromeBooks, and another 550 have been requested at this time.
SMASD Assistant Superintendent Harley Ramsey said the virtual way of doing things has “forced us to rethink what’s possible and doable for students.”
SeeSaw was chosen as it has one consistent platform for all families, he said.