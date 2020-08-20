ST. MARYS — The success of the St. Marys Municipal Airport’s sweet corn fundraiser and other topics were addressed at Monday’s meeting.
The SMMA recently started a sweet corn fundraiser, bringing in about $1,600, and $110-$120 per day, said Manager Joe Kerchinski. About a dozen stalks are taken to Save-A-Lot each day.
Later on, he added, the stalks can be used for Halloween décor.
On Aug. 11, Joe Kerchinski and Authority President Dan Nedzinski met with the Chief Executive Officer of Catalus Corp., located right near the airport, to “welcome him to the area.” Catalus plans to use the airport for manufacturing purposes in the future.
The authority raised the cost to rent a storage unit by $5, with the increase going from $55 to $60. The last time it was raised, said Ned Jacob, was around 10 years ago.
The storage for the block hangar unit, which starts Oct. 1 and lasts through March 31, is in high demand, Kerchinski noted. For those who would like to store their motorcycles, cars, boats, campers, etc., it’s a first-come, first-serve basis.
Authority members voted to have Clyde Ferraro and Co. conduct its audits, at a quote for $5,000-$6,000 per year. The airport will have to address the City of St. Marys for the funds it will be short, Jacob noted.
When addressing the airport’s Aviation Festival Saturday, Kerchinski noted that a few community members and businesses have donated to these events, such as GAI Consultants, Walmart, Save-A-Lot, Bob Baker and the Terbovich family.
For the remainder of 2020, the authority has changed its meeting date to the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m.