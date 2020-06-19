RIDGWAY — Another one of Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Theresa Bohning’s ideas will be coming to fruition — a “Suds on Saturday” dog wash fundraiser.
The event, a celebration of the new dog park at Sandy Beach Park on Laurel Mill Road in Ridgway, is an enjoyable day for pet owners and their furry friends, she said.
Part of Bohning’s position involves brainstorming with business owners about programs and events geared toward residents, families and pets, she said.
The fundraiser, happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1, is presented by the Ridgway Township Recreational Committee and Ridgway Main Street Program. It will include an on-site dog wash, concession stands, retail vendors and live music.
Admission is free. Dog washes will be $15, and include both the wash and a root beer or draft beer.