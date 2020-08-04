RIDGWAY — Dog lovers and their four-legged friends gathered at Sandy Beach Park Saturday for Ridgway Main Street Program and Sandy Beach Park Recreational Committee’s “Suds on Saturday” event.
The on-site dog wash fundraiser coincided with the grand opening of Lucy’s Dog Park. The event, originated by RMSP Manager Theresa Bohning, also featured several animal-related vendors.
Katering by Kate of Ridgway was selling dog biscuits, while Brandy Camp Creamery offered cold treats for dogs. Ridgway Animal Haven sold T-shirts to support its cause. A ticket for the dog wash included a draft beer by The Brew Bank Brewing Co. or a root beer.
RMSP offered several items through its basket raffle, too, Bohning said.
“I am overwhelmed by all the support we received from the business and residential community,” she said. “It was a great day, despite the rain in the early afternoon, and it was very nice to see so many people enjoying the new dog park, getting their dogs washed, purchasing raffle tickets and visiting with the various vendors at the park.”
Since many events have been canceled due to COVID-19, Bohning says she is grateful the RMSP and Sandy Beach Park Recreational Committee could host an outdoor event for people and their furry friends.
Ridgway Area High School cheerleaders generously volunteered their time to wash the dogs.
“I was inspired by the support of businesses in our community that wanted to get involved,” Bohning noted. “A variety of them donated products and gift certificates for our raffle.”
Bohning added that McGrath CPA and Clip and Dip Grooming were sponsors.
For additional information, visit www.ridgwaymainstreetprogram.com