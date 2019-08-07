ST. MARYS — For Sugar Hill Farm on Meunster Road in St. Marys, organic is the only way to go.
Producing 100 percent grass-fed, organic beef and using no chemical fertilizers or pesticides, SHF raises its cattle on grass and legumes such as clover and alfalfa — no grain, according to its website.
Owner Cathy Pomanti said the former dairy farm has been in her family for more than 100 years.
Pomanti wanted to keep farming, she said, but the dairy business is tough, because it is very labor intensive and hard for a small farm to make ends meet. The gress-fed beef operation started in 2007.
This grade of beef is in high demand nowadays, Pomanti said. Sugar Hill uses a certified organic butcher as well.
Pomanti lives in Hershey the majority of the time, so local woman and mother Danielle Terbovich manages the farm almost full time, taking over in July of last year.
Terbovich enjoyed growing up with animals like horses in a rural environment, she said.
“I realized trying to get good food locally is a challenge,” she said. “To make a difference, you have to be the difference.”
SHF offers both beef and free-range eggs. The Scottish Highland cows and hens are treated “very humanely,” Pomanti said, always having shade on hot summer days and more than 200 acres of land.
“I would like to see more grass-fed beef support locally,” she said, “and for people to know that we’re here. You know what you’re getting when you buy meat from us.”
The science behind “rotationally grazing,” drew Terbovich to farming, she said. Rotational grazing involves moving cattle to different sections of the pasture every certain number of days to maintain healthy forages.
“Farming is underappreciated, and I think it’s important for people to know that farming is art and science,” she said.
Cows evolved on and are suited to grass, the women said. Purchasing labeled grass-fed meat from the store is not purchasing a local product. Grain and GMO (genetically modified organism) corn can possibly contain chemicals.
“It changes the chemistry of the cow,” they said. “We eat closer to nature here.”
SHF’s way of life is also better for the environment, Terbovich says.
When cows are properly grazed, pastures “remove carbon dioxide from the atmopshere more efficiently than many other land uses,” the SHF website says. “Grasses store vast amounts of carbon in their root systems. With grass-based beef production, manure is spread evenly over the ground and effectively absorbed and broken down into natural fertilizer. Grass fed cattle produce up to 20 percent less methane gas than grain-fed cattle.”
Grass-fed beef is also overall better for the human body — it’s lower in fat and calories, richer in antioxidants and high in omega-3 fatty acids.
For more information, visit www.sugarhillfarmpa.com.