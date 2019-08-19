Losing a loved one to suicide can be an isolated and quiet struggle, but a group that meets monthly, the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, offers help.
The “Healing After Suicide Loss Support Group,” sponsored by the CJSPT, meets from 5:15-7:15 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month in the Penn State DuBois quiet lounge.
CJSPT Coordinator Mary Brown said there are usually three to five people at the gatherings.
“We would love to see more, but suicide is one of those topics no one wants to talk about or be connected to in any way,” she said. “The group is held in a very private and secure setting.”
The support group was just started in March of this year, Brown adds.
“We all know suicide happens in our area, and having a support group to attend helps the grieving and healing process,” she said. “This also allows the team to provide information about available resources, so attendees don’t have to struggle with doing their own searching.”
The group is available to anyone and everyone who has lost someone to suicide, Brown said. A mental-health professional leads the sessions.
Those who attend can discuss and share experiences with one another, Brown said.
“If you haven’t lost a loved one, you really have no idea what (those who have) are going through,” she said.
If interested, RSVP by emailing Brown at mbrown@1istoomany.com or calling 814-371-5100, ext. 330.
For more information, visit www.1istoomany.org. For immediate help, call the Clearfield/Jefferson Crisis Line at 800-341-5040.