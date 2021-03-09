RIDGWAY — The SOS Signs of Suicide Prevention Program has been helping students in Elk and Cameron county school districts know they are not alone for nearly 14 years.
Program Director Tana Smith said in northwest Pennsylvania, statistics gathered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s 2005 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) were “alarming,” with 37.4 percent of high school sophomores and 34 percent of seniors whom reported they were feeling sad or depressed most days.
“Even more disturbing was that 28.5 percent of high school sophomores and 25.95 percent of high school seniors reported they felt like life was not worth it,” she said.
The Dickinson Center Inc. (DCI) program serves St. Marys and Ridgway area school districts, Cameron County School District, Elk County Catholic Schools and Johnsonburg Area School District.
Funding from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust allow Dickinson Center to offer this program, said Smith, as well as the Student Assistance Program (SAP) Mental Health Liaison services.
The SOS program teaches action steps individuals should take, said Smith, should they experience these signs or see signs within a friend — ACT: Acknowledge the friend has a problem, tell a person they Care about and Tell a trusted adult.
“After watching the program video and participating in discussion, a follow-up is arranged for students who wish to speak with a counselor about symptoms in themselves or a friend,” Smith said.
High school students complete a brief screening for adolescent depression, she said, and Student Assistance Program services are offered for ongoing support. SOS has expanded to also include “Signs of Self-Injury” and SOS “Second ACT” for high school seniors.
“In providing suicide prevention education for over a decade, and having participated in many community education and awareness events, we have encountered many individuals who have courageously shared their own struggles with depression, suicidal ideation and the impact of suicide loss,” Smith said.
“Caring for those left behind in the aftermath of a suicide is an essential part of suicide prevention, because suicide loss survivors who are left to grieve alone are at greater risk of suicide themselves,” she said.
Each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, DCI hosts a “Survivors of Suicide Loss” event, she said. The third annual was held in November 2020, where Jane and Mike Wolfel shared about the loss of their son, Adam, around six years ago, and Clinical Social Worker Angela Chew provided advice on coping throughout the holidays.
“People from all walks of life affected by suicide loss come together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope,” Smith said.
The Wolfels are also planning to start a Survivors of Suicide Loss support group, she added, and the formation of a Cameron/Elk Suicide Prevention Task Force is underway.
“As Dickinson pursues avenues to increase public awareness regarding depression and suicide, we continue to participate in education and outreach initiatives,” Smith said.
To get involved or learn more, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org or contact Smith at 814-834-2602 or tsmith@dickinsoncenter.org. Immediate help is available by contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or texting ‘ACT’ to 741741.