BROOKVILLE — An upcoming training session at a Main Street cafe in Brookville will spread the word about suicide prevention and awareness.
The Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team will host a QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training seminar from 6-7 p.m. at Fusion Cafe on Tuesday.
“Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis, and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help,” the event’s Facebook page says.
Mary Brown, CJSPT coordinator, works hand in hand with other community groups to ensure mental health services are as widely available as possible.
The CJSPT provides free training for groups and agencies in its two-county area, Brown said.
“This training is for everyone — we all need to know the warning signs and risk factors of someone who may be thinking of suicide, then be able to ask them if they are thinking of taking their life,” she said. “What do you do if they say they are thinking of suicide? You need to know how to get them help and what resources are available in our area.”
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, Brown says, with more than 47,000 individuals taking their life in 2017. In Pennsylvania, there were 2,030 deaths by suicide in 2017.
“Everyone should know what to do, what to say and not be afraid to ask someone if they are suicidal,” she said. “The person is experiencing such intolerable pain — be it physical or emotional — they don’t see any other way to stop it.
“We have to get beyond the stigma associated with suicide and mental health and be able to talk freely about suicide. QPR is a way to become more comfortable with the conversation, and especially asking the suicide question.”
They are grateful for venues like the Fusion Cafe, home of CREATE Brookville, that provide a training place, Brown adds.
“Groups such as CREATE realize the benefit of being proactive in their community. Education and awareness is needed to prevent suicide,” she said. “The team has been trying to reach more local community groups.”
For more information, visit www.1istoomany.org. For immediate help, call the Clearfield/Jefferson Crisis Line at 800-341-5040. To schedule a QPR training, email Brown at mbrown@1istoomany.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.