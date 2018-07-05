REYNOLDSVILLE — On any given hot summer day, Sarah’s Soft Serve & Food can be seen swarming with business on Broadway Street.
Offering more than 50 flavors of soft serve ice cream and many food menu items, Sarah’s is the Reynoldsville hotspot of the summer. Families can stop there after visiting the local park or pool, or eat dinner at one of the shaded picnic tables.
Sarah Caltagarone is not just the owner of the business, but a known local name. She has been president of the Reynoldsville Community Association for about six years and volunteers whenever she can.
Sarah’s opened in 2001 and employs about 10 people. It was formerly an ice cream business with a different name, before Caltagarone bought it and expanded the menu.
Many things make Sarah’s unique. There isn’t a business within miles that has the brand of ice cream they do in as many different flavors, Caltagarone said. Everything is also fresh and made to order, and many things are made from scratch, including their hotdog sauce, and pressing their own burgers.
The menu offers a list of appetizers, salads, burgers, wings, hotdogs and many other tasty treats. There are different dinner specials each day of the week, such as ribs, roast beef and spaghetti.
Caltagarone has always had a passion for food, so when she felt there was a need for both an ice cream and food business all in one, Sarah’s was born.
She also owns The Bellamauro Social Banquet Hall, where she has done her own catering for years for weddings and various social events. She hopes to have the venue, which opened in 2005, remodeled this summer.
“I have always enjoyed food and done my own catering,” she said.
As a local business owner, it has always been important for her to give back to the community, since it has given so much to her, Caltagarone said.
“It’s a great community here, and everyone knows everyone,” she said. “If I’m going to have my businesses in Reynoldsville, I need to be involved here.”
The RCF has been trying to bring more people to Reynoldsville, and to come up with ideas to make the community grow.
“It’s very important to support small and local businesses,” she said. “That’s how we thrive and stay alive.”
Sarah’s opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon on Sundays. Delivery to local businesses from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is available.
For more information, visit www.sarah’ssoftserve.com or call 814-653-9450.
