ST. MARYS — School may be out, but the St. Marys Public Library provides several opportunities for education and fellowship for youth during the summer months.
The SMPL recently hosted a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program with its grade-school age children, said Director Leslie Swope. Youth were challenged to take part in three different building activities.
“The library incorporates STEM activities into most of our grade school and ‘tween and teen’ programs,” she said. “While encouraging reading is always our number one goal, we believe that actively engaging the children during programs is a great way for them to learn, and have fun during summer.”
Swope said this is the fourth year the library has hired Autumn Benjamin and Mary Kraus, both college seniors, through the Stackpole Hall Foundation and another grant program to help with the summer reading program, as well as children’s librarian Vicki Miller.
“They have been instrumental these past few years in planning and implementing the program,” Swope said.
Students in the program can compete by tracking the time they spend reading or doing Summer Quest, Swope said. For every 60 minutes spent reading, they can enter for a chance to win a prize basket, such as Harry Potter or “Puppy Dog Pals” themed baskets.
Summer Quest involves completing 10 of 16 specific activities like reading challenges. Each child who competes earns a free book from the Scholastic Book Fair Aug. 2-12, Swope said, and a pizza party Aug. 13.
Weekly programs like story time, grade school activity hour, cartoon drawing club and the Lego program also started in mid June. Craft nights for adults, silhouette painting and making a yarn wreath have been held or are in the planning process. The monthly book group meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
SMPL is also participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s summer snack program for the third year, which is held week days from 1-2 p.m. in the children’s room through Aug. 9.
“You do not need to be a member of the library to attend any of our programs or to participate in summer reading,” Swope said. “If you have family or friends visiting in the summer, they are welcome to attend and participate in the program, too.”
