Balloons marked the downtown DuBois destinations of Saturday’s Summer Creative Crawl — the fourth event of the series, which was started in the summer of 2018.
The Summer Creative Crawl included six local businesses, according to Mint Culinary Studio owner and co-organizer Joanne Bish.
A total of 43 participants, who purchased tickets online, enjoyed classes presented by Marianne Fyda’s Studio, Mint Culinary Studio, re.invent.ed, Two Birch Winery, Hockman Candy and The Winery at Wilcox, said Bish.
“At each destination, industry professionals offered a hands-on, 45-minute class on topics ranging from an introduction to pie-making to learning how to use acrylic paint and a specialized pouring medium to create a mesmerizing work of art on tile,” said Bish.
Community interest in the event was evident from positive ticket sales and the excitement of the businesses involved, said Bish.
Cumulative ticket sales from all four events have generated more than $10,000 for participating local businesses, said Bish.
“Based on the positive feedback from participants and business owners, plans have begun for a Fall Creative Crawl, with the date to be announced,” she said.
The Creative Crawl Series began in the summer of 2018 with the goal of providing an opportunity for local business owners to work together to offer a destination event featuring the rich creative artistry of the community while bringing awareness to their business.
For more information on this event or the next crawl, people can contact Bish via email Chef@MintCulinary.com or Jennifer via phone 814-591-9420.