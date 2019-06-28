The Summer Creative Crawl is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, with six local businesses teaming up to offer an amazing one-day event, according to Joanne Bish, one of the organizers.
“Each stop will offer a hands-on class that will ignite one’s creativity,” said Bish.
The Summer Crawl will feature Mint Culinary Studio, The Winery at Wilcox, re.invent.ed, Two Birch Winery, Hockman Candy and Marianne Fyda’s Studio.
The price is $75 per person and includes four creative stops and a swag bag filled with gifts and coupons, with an estimated value of total experience $200-plus. The class at each destination will be 45 minutes long and there is a 15-minute travel time built in before the start of the next event. Registration deadline is July 12.
- The class featuring Mint Culinary Studio and the Winery at Wilcox is “Pies and Pairings.” Participants will learn the secrets to the perfect pie crust while preparing mini hand pies. The Winery of Wilcox will be pairing the pies with a tasting of 10 mouthwatering wines in a take-home glass, said Bish.
- Re.invent.ed – Join re.invent.ed to learn the application of paintable image transfers. Participants will apply floral images to wood and decorate with a watercolor technique in the participant’s choice of colors.
- Hockman Candy and Two Birch Winery – Make drunken strawberries and chocolate dipped wine glasses along with a special chocolate covered cake pop to go with this dessert. Two Birch Winery will be offering tastings of this summer’s favorite wines.
- Marianne Fyda’s Studio – “Mini Paint Pour & More 101,” Fyda will instruct participants in this hands-on class that will use acrylic paint and a specialized pouring medium to create a mesmerizing work of art on tile.
The Creative Crawl Series began in the Summer of 2018 with the goal of providing the opportunity for local business owners to work together to offer a destination event featuring the rich creative artistry of the community while bringing awareness to their business.
For more event details or to register, visit: www.mintculinary.com/summercrawl/july20 or follow the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CreativeCrawl