JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Community Center is currently working on renovating its playground and bringing repairing and renovating its indoor pool room.
Part of the ceiling in the pool room collapsed Nov. 26, leaving locals anxious about missing their daily swims and water aerobics classes.
JCC Director Christine Bressler said the organization is still “on a hold” with the pool, hoping for a final decision on it in the near future.
“We are (waiting to hear) if they will take the plaster down and put a new ceiling up, or repair what we have,” she said.
Thanks to Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) and community trust funds, construction for JCC’s new playground began a couple of months ago.
Things like playground equipment standards change over the years, Bressler said, and JCC has to change with them.
Workers are paving the outdoor courts and ordering new playground equipment, Bressler said. Half of the playground will be available for youth during summer day camp, which normally utilizes the pool room, playground and indoor gym.
Activities are also a partnership with the Johnsonburg Public Library, Bressler said.
The camp, which lasts for six weeks and is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., has evolved over the years, she said. Children who began coming at 4 years old still come each summer when they’re older.
Bressler can remember playing on the playground as a child, so it’s important to her to see it thrive.
“We have been a part of this community for a long time,” she said.
The playground’s completion date is expected to be sometime in September.