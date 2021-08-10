ST. MARYS — The ‘21 Chamber Summer Jam, a musical extravaganza hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a large crowd of people to the new Downtown Event Park on Friday.
The fundraiser took the place of the chamber’s annual “Wing Fling” event, due to the high cost and short supply of chicken wings, said Executive Director Ann Gabler.
Both Gabler and President Andrew Mohney said being that this was the first year for Summer Jam, the event was a well-attended success and went very smoothly.
“Having the city develop the new Downtown Event Park for these types of community events has been wonderful,” Mohney said. “Everything is in one location, and very easily accessible. Big plans for future use are in the works.”
Local band Darkwater Duo manned the stage that night, putting a rock twist on classic tunes.
“Darkwater Duo is fabulously talented,” said Gabler. “Everyone really enjoyed themselves.”
Chamber volunteers handed out wristbands, tickets and served drinks. Flo Bros Fire Smoked Pizza, Anytime Lunchtime and Gypsy Wagon served up a variety of foods.
Funds raised from SMACOC events and other means of community support are what makes certain annual things possible, like the Independence Day fireworks display, Christmas lights and other community support events, Mohney noted.
“Events like this are designed to continue to grow the community,” he said. “Our events have always been well supported by the community, and we hope that we may continue to provide those types of community services to the city.”
The event was well received by the public, said Mohney.
“We received some very encouraging feedback so far from those who attended,” he added. “All in all, I think the event was a hit, and I can’t wait to jam at the next one.”