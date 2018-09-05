DuBOIS — Jack Averill has been bringing music to DuBois for more than 35 years.
For years, every Thursday evening, from late June through August, that music can be heard coming from the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the DuBois City Park.
Last week, officials from the City of DuBois honored Averill, now in his 80s, for his community service in coordinating the annual Summer Music Fest for nearly four decades.
The tribute was prior to the next to last concert of the summer, which featured the music of rock ‘n roll band ELEMENT. The concerts are sponsored by the City of DuBois.
“We just felt that it was time that we honored Jack Averill for all of his hard work in scheduling the bands every year,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
When Averill first started bringing music to DuBois, the concerts were held on Long Avenue and the venue changed throughout the years before being held on the stage of the amphitheater.
A plaque honoring Averill will be placed in the DuBois City Hall.
In addition to the band, those attending were treated to a free cold beverage and hot dogs cooked by DuBois City Council members, Mayor Gary Gilbert and Suplizio. Also in attendance were city Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker and city Controller Shane Dietz.
“It was an unbelievable turnout,” said Suplizio, noting that more than 500 hot dogs were served.
Final Summer Concert
Having been rained out earlier, the DuBois Community Band is ready to perform the final Summer Music Fest concert of the summer at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cherry Amphitheater in the city park.
The DuBois Community Band plays a program of patriotic, show tunes, sacred music, classic music and marches.
The public is invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.