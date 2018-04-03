DuBOIS — Students attending summer school at the DuBois Area Middle School this year will be required to pay a fee per course.
Upon the recommendation of Principal Darren Hack and Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz, the board recently approved the proposal for a summer school program at the middle school July 3-31. The program will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, when the district is open.
The principals requested four teachers from the core subject areas to facilitate this program. They will work 6 1/2 hours a day at a total cost of $13,075.92.
Also, to help defray costs, the district will charge students $50 per course. It will charge $25 per course from students who qualify for the free and/or reduced lunch program.
If a family is unable to pay in advance, the district will work with them and develop a payment plan. In the past, this method ensured that some of the costs related to summer school were recouped.
The middle school summer school program utilizes the same PLATO educational platform used in the DASD Cyber School. Students start the program by taking a pre-test to determine what skills they have mastered. The teachers then design a prescriptive course around what the student has not mastered. This allows students to work through the summer school program in a more efficient manner, and motivates them to complete coursework with a purpose, the principals said.
“The teachers are imperative because they not only develop the courses but they also evaluate the students and are available to offer one-on-one assistance,” according to information provided by the principals.
Since the middle school has changed to this particular format, the summer school has been successful in closing the achievement gap, said a spokesman. Also, it is essential to have a program in place to ensure the learners demonstrate proficiency on the PA Core Standards.
The board also approved the summer school program for the DuBois Area High School following the recommendation of Principal Brian Weible and Assistant Principal Brian Mulhollan.
This program will use the PLATO computer software program for high school students who have failed a class during the school year with a 60 percent or above final grade. This session will be July 9-26. Classes will not be held on Fridays.
The summer work schedule for the guidance counselors at the high school was approved and includes 64 additional days to be divided among the counselors for the 2018-19 school year.
