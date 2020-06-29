RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts hosted its Summer Solstice chalk decorating event June 20, where about 40 businesses volunteered their sidewalks for art creations.
ECCOTA Director Sara Frank said due to the weather forecast, people hesitated to participate.
“But, they came in waves as the threat of storms cleared,” she said.
The contest had about 20 participants, many of whom drew multiple designs, Frank said.
“There were kids and adults who added chalk art to the sidewalk,” she said.
For three years, artists of all ages and skill levels have been encouraged to decorate the Main Street sidewalks during the Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Instead, this year the contest was held during the Community-Wide Yard Sale event hosted by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, Frank said, which was also meant to promote small businesses and local sidewalk sales.
Frank believes the contest was also a way to bring cheer and brightness to the local community during difficult times. Some chalk creations said things like “Stay safe,” “Smile” and “Happy Father’s Day.”
“We had many people passing by, commenting about how nice it was to see art on the streets,” she said. “The event is always fun, and I think we will continue to host it for many years.”
The initiative was also a good way for people to practice social distancing, while still enjoying an outdoor activity.
“I think people are craving some normalcy, and this helps them feel like we can enjoy some of the things we used to, just a little differently,” Frank said.
Because ECCOTA is still hesitant about hosting its visual art and theater camps, this is also a way to get youth involved in a visual art experience more safely, Frank notes.