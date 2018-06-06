RIDGWAY — Upcoming summer camps offered by the Elk County Council on the Arts will give area youth the chance to express themselves creatively.
Executive Director Sara Frank said the Elk County Council on the Arts was founded in 1984, giving artists the chance to display their ideas and connect to the community through art.
The ECCOTA is a sales gallery full of several types of inovative art, including sculptures, weaving, painting, handmade products, music, literature and more. More than 50 artists with their work on display have to meet certain presentation requirements in order to keep their items in the gallery.
As part of the organization’s community outreach, adult classes are offered throughout the winter months, and summer classes are offered for youth, including both a performance and arts-based camp.
The Summer Theater Camp, which is held June 11-15 this year, gives youngsters in grades third-through-twelfth a performance outlet. By the end of the week, participants stage a performance for the public, with this year’s being “The Music Man.”
The Visual Arts Camp, which is June 18-22 this year, encompasses a week of different projects and art exploration. Two local interns help with this camp each year as part of a summer work study program.
“We are a very small nonprofit, so there are only two of us who work here year round,” Frank said. “To make sure we offer quality and consistent programming in the summer, we have to have interns.”
Art classes are being phased out of some schools, and art clubs are barely heard of, Frank said. It’s more important than ever to still provide youth with the chance to express themselves creatively, he added. It can help them in all areas of life, including boosting their self esteem and learning capabilities, he said.
“Kids are naturally creative,” she said. “They want to explore and learn about art, and performance helps so much with their confidence. Learning to be visually creative has been proven to help kids learn in school and in life. It’s been proven to be so beneficial.”
There are also scholarships available for the camps for young people who are residents of Elk County, Frank said.
The deadline to sign up for the Visual Arts Camp, which is for students entering grades third through ninth in the fall, is Wednesday, June 13.
Young people who sign up for the VAC are also automatically included in a trip to the Erie Art Museum. All school-age youth and parents are invited to take part in the trip as well. The bus will leave the St. Leo’s Church parking lot at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 21 and return at 5 p.m. The cost is $30 per person.
For more information, visit www.eccota.com or the Facebook page.
